1B Mitch Moreland reportedly has told the Rangers that he will undergo season-ending reconstructive surgery on his injured left ankle. Moreland has been on the 15-day disabled list since June 8 and sought three medical opinions before finalizing his decision.

LHP Robbie Ross was demoted to Triple-A Round Rock, one day after allowing two runs over one-third inning in a 14-8 victory against Oakland. That marked his third rough outing in his past four relief appearances. Ross opened the season in the Rangers’ rotation and went 1-4 with a 4.78 ERA over nine starts before returning May 20 to the bullpen, where he spent his first two major-league seasons. Ross was 10-2 with a 2.62 ERA in 123 relief appearances in 2012 and 2013. In nine relief appearances this year, he has a 9.00 ERA.

RHP Yu Darvish (7-3) gave up seven runs (four earned) on eight hits over five innings in a 10-6 loss Tuesday night to Oakland. He lost to the A’s for the eighth straight time and fell to 1-8 with a 4.95 ERA against Oakland in 10 career starts. Darvish struck out eight and walked five, throwing 99 pitches, just 56 for strikes. “If he would have been able to command the fastball, it would have been a different story,” manager Ron Washington said. “After he couldn’t command the fastball, there wasn’t much he could find to get in the strike zone to make something happen. It just wasn’t his night.” Darvish is 0-2 with a 7.02 ERA in three starts against the A’s this season.

2B Rougned Odor went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a two-run triple Tuesday in a 10-6 loss to Oakland. The home run, a blast to right field off LHP Tommy Milone in the fifth inning, was Odor’s third of the season. Odor is batting .369 with 15 RBIs in his past 20 games.

1B Carlos Pena signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers and was assigned to Triple-A Round Rock. He went 1-for-4 Tuesday night in his debut against Sacramento. The Rangers drafted Pena with the 10th overall pick in 1998 then traded him to Oakland in 2002. In 13 seasons for eight teams, Pena has hit .233 with 285 home runs, 228 doubles and 816 RBIs. The Rangers have lost 1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) and 1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) and could use a power-hitting replacement at first.

LHP Aaron Poreda was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock and blanked the A’s for two-thirds inning in relief during a 10-6 loss. Poreda, who was sent down to Round Rock on June 5, was 2-0 in 16 relief appearances for the Rangers going into the game. The Rangers signed Poreda on Oct. 23. He was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the first round in 2007.