LHP Justin Marks was claimed off waivers from Oakland and assigned to Triple-A Round Rock. Marks was 3-2 with a 5.03 ERA in 17 games (two starts) with Triple-A Omaha (Royals affiliate) and Triple-A Sacramento (A’s affiliate). 1B Prince Fielder was moved to the 60-day DL in order to make room for Marks on the 40-man major league roster.

RHP Nick Martinez will start Saturday against the Angels. He has lost each of this last three starts, compiling an ERA of 8.53. He has faced the Angels once in his career, throwing 2 2/3 scoreless innings of relief on May 4 of this season.

LHP Joe Saunders gave up seven runs (four earned) and 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings Friday against the Angels, getting the loss and falling to 0-3 this season. A former Angel, Saunders has lost all four of his starts at Angel Stadium pitching for an opposing team.

RHP Joakim Soria has not allowed a run in his last eight appearances, covering 7 2/3 innings, converting all seven save opportunities. He’s allowed only one earned run in his last 21 appearances (20 innings).