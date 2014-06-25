RHP Colby Lewis took the loss despite a season-high 6 1/3 innings. He went six-plus innings for only the second time this season. He faced the minimum from the third through sixth innings, but permitted a double and homer to his first two batters in the seventh.

1B Carlos Pena had his contract purchased from Triple-A Round Rock and started Tuesday. The 36-year-old former Texas draft pick signed a minor league contract June 17 and batted .333 (8-24) with one home run, one double, and two RBIs over seven games. The Rangers originally signed Pena after selecting him in the first round (10th overall) of the 1998 June draft. He made his major league debut with the Rangers in 2001 before he was traded to Oakland that offseason.

LHP Joe Saunders is making his ninth start of the season Wednesday. He has made five starts since returning from the DL, and is 0-2 with a 3.33 ERA. Texas is 2-4 in his previous starts, having scored just six runs.

1B/OF Brad Snyder was designated for assignment Tuesday. The Rangers have 10 days to trade, release, or outright Snyder to the minor leagues. Snyder had his contract purchased from Round Rock on June 10 and batted .167 (5-for-30) with two home runs and three RBIs in 10 games with Texas.

3B Adrian Beltre has the 2,500th hit of his career with a single in the second. He is the sixth player in modern era to reach that milestone after spending the majority of their career at third base. Beltre is 97th on the all-time hit list. He finished with a season-high four hits.

LHP Matt Harrison (back) made his first appearance in Texas clubhouse Tuesday after undergoing spinal fusion surgery three weeks ago. He is confident he’ll return to the mound in the future. “I think there’s a good chance I can get back if I do the rehab the right way,” he said.