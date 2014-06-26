C Robinson Chirinos reached in each of his first three trips to the plate with a double, single and hit-by-pitch. He snapped a 0-for-13 stretch with a double his first plate appearance. He is batting .295 (18-61) over his last 17 games.

RHP Nick Martinez is slated to make his 10th start and 15th appearance of the season in Thursday’s series finale. The 23-year-old righty owns each of the last two quality starts by Texas starters, going 0-1 with a 2.77 ERA. He earned his first major league win in the Rangers’ 12-2 win on May 24 in Detroit.

1B Carlos Pena hit his first home run of the season -- his first for Texas since 2001. It was also his first home run at Globe Life Park since a two-run, ninth-inning blast off Dustin Nippert in Game 3 of the 2010 American League Division Series.

1B Prince Fielder visited Globe Life Park on Wednesday for the first time since undergoing season-ending cervical fusion surgery May 27. “He doesn’t have the pain,” manager Ron Washington said. Fielder will start his rehab in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

3B Adrian Beltre is the 86th player since 1900 to amass at least 2,500 hits, and one of four active players to reach that figure. The others going into Wednesday: Derek Jeter (3,387), Alex Rodriguez (2,939) and Ichiro Suzuki (2,787).