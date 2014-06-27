RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) was eligible to come off the disabled list Thursday, but he won’t be cleared to throw for another month, prompting him to wonder if he will come back at all this year. “I want to get back as soon as possible, but at the same time, sometimes you have to take a step back and look at the big picture and your career,” he said.

OF Engel Beltre took part in his first rehab game Thursday for Triple-A Round Rock, going 0-for-4 with an RBI. Beltre fractured his right leg late in spring training.

CF Leonys Martin went 1-for-3 with a walk in his eight straight start in the leadoff spot for Texas, which lost 6-0 to Detroit on Thursday. Martin is hitting .310 with seven walks during that stretch.

RHP Nick Martinez took the loss in Texas’ 6-0 defeat to Detroit on Thursday, falling short of a third straight quality start. Martinez gave up four runs on six hits and a career-high five walks over 2 1/3 innings. “When it got out of control, he just couldn’t stop it,” manager Ron Washington said of Martinez. “He just couldn’t find the strike zone.”

LF Shin-Soo Choo stayed in a funk with an 0-for-4 game Thursday. In his last 22 games, he is 11-for-79 (.139) with 11 walks. He is hitting .174 in his last 45 games to drop his average from .370 to .243. He struck out with a runner on third to end the Rangers’ sixth inning. “He just has to keep going up there and swinging,” manager Ron Washington said. “Once he figures it out, I think he’ll get on a nice little roll. He works hard, he’s doing everything he can do. Now we’re in the process of just waiting.”

1B Prince Fielder, who underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks, is making good progress, general manager Jon Daniels said. Fielder might be ready to see game action at the end of the season, though that’s not a priority, according to the GM.

1B/OF Brad Snyder, designated for assignment by the Rangers on Tuesday, cleared waivers and was assigned outright to Triple-A Round Rock. Snyder had his contract purchased from Round Rock on June 10, and he batted .167 (5-for-30) with two home runs and three RBIs in 10 games with Texas.

3B Adrian Beltre cooled off Thursday, going 0-for-2 with a walk. Beltre entered with seven hits in his last eight at-bats in addition to a hit-by-pitch in his previous two games. He is 9-for-14 in his past three games to raise his average from .306 to .325. Since the start of May, Beltre had the fifth-highest average of all major-leaguers entering Thursday’s games.

RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went for a second opinion with Dr. James Andrews, who confirmed an original diagnosis. It will be three weeks before Ogando can begin a throwing program.

LHP Derek Holland (left knee surgery rehabilitation) showed improvement in fielding drills on Thursday, Rangers officials said. He will pitch in a simulated game Saturday, and then he will be re-evaluated.