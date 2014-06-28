RHP Nick Tepesch (3-3), working on eight days’ rest, matched a career high by pitching 7 1/3 innings in the Rangers’ 5-4 victory over Minnesota on Friday, Texas’ first victory in nine games. Tepesch held the Twins to no runs and only three hits while striking out five and walking two. He improved to 3-0 with a 1.33 ERA in three career starts against Minnesota. “I think that’s just baseball,” Tepesch said of his results against the Twins. “I was able to command all four of my pitches in the zone where I needed it.”

1B Carlos Pena went 1-for-4 in his first game in Texas’ No. 3 hole. The Rangers broke an eight-game losing streak. Pena, who was called up this week, is 3-for-15 in his fourth game with the Rangers, with a homer, RBI and two runs scored. In seven games with Round Rock before being called up, he is hitting .333 with a home run and two RBIs.

LF Shin-Soo Choo was moved back to hitting leadoff after 15 consecutive starts in the No. 3 hole. He responded by going 3-for-4 with a double and RBI in the Rangers’ 5-4 victory over Minnesota on Friday. The move made no difference, Choo said. “I just wanted to change things up a little bit, shake it up,” Washington said. “It’s just something to do different.”

3B Adrian Beltre had a home run and three RBIs in Texas’ 5-4 victory over Minnesota on Friday as the Rangers’ designated hitter. Beltre is hitting .588 over his last five games. “I wanted to give him a half a day with two day games coming,” manager Ron Washington said of Beltre’s one-day move to DH.