RHP Yu Darvish (8-4) was in his zone on Saturday, striking out 10 over eight scoreless innings in a 5-0 victory over the Twins. Darvish held Minnesota to four hits and walked only one while striking out 10 or more in a game for the 25th time in his career and fifth time this season in helping Texas to its second consecutive victory.

1B Carlos Pena is 3-for-19 since joining the Rangers on Tuesday and is 1-for-8 in two games as the team’s No. 3 hitter. Pena went 0-for-4 with a run scored in the Rangers’ 5-0 victory over Minnesota on Saturday. Defensively, Pena has had five unassisted putouts at first base in the last two games.

RF Alex Rios was given the day off Saturday in a move designed by manager Ron Washington to re-energize the slumping outfielder, who is mired in an 8-for-51 slump, including 0-for-15 in his last four games. Rios, who had made 126 consecutive starts since being acquired in a trade in August, might have missed an opportunity against Minnesota starter Phil Hughes.

SS Elvis Andrus extended his streak of errorless games to 31 in a 5-0 victory over Minnesota on Saturday. Andrus went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored on a squeeze in the ninth inning to help make a winner of Yu Darvish. “After the first two innings he shut down everything,” Andrus said. “It’s a great win for us today.”

LHP Derek Holland (rehabilitation from left-knee surgery, 60-day DL) threw 67 pitches in three innings of a simulated game on Saturday. He will be re-evaluated after the team returns from a six-day trip.