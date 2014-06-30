INF Luis Sardinas was sent down to Triple-A Round Rock after Texas’ 3-2 loss on Sunday. INF Adam Rosales will be called up. Sardinas, 21, hit .288 in 87 at-bats during two stints with the Rangers. He was most recently recalled May 7. His second stint included a seven-game hitting streak. “We want him to play,” manager Ron Washington said. “He’s done a great job for us, but I don’t think he’s developing sitting here. He needs to play. We know he can, and this is going to be good for him, that he gets out every day.”

RHP Colby Lewis (5-5) made his first quality start of 2014, giving up two runs on five hits over six innings in a no-decision during Texas’ 3-2 loss to Minnesota on Sunday. Lewis matched a season high with eight strikeouts and didn’t walk a hitter. Lewis, winless in seven career starts against the Twins, finished the month of June 1-1 with a 5.63 ERA. In his previous start against Detroit, he pitched a season-high 6 1/3 innings and gave up four runs. “I felt real good,” Lewis said. “The ultimate goal is to win the game, and we didn’t win, but it was a quality start and built off the last start.”

RF Alex Rios snapped an 0-for-17 with a hit in the seventh inning of Texas’ 3-2 loss to Minnesota on Sunday. Rios, who took a day off for the first time all season on Saturday, is 9-for-55 (.164) in his last 15 games, including striking out to end the game Sunday, to see his average drop from .355 to .304.

1B/OF Brad Snyder, assigned outright to Triple-A Round Rock by the Rangers last week, refused the assignment and opted to become a free agent. Snyder had his contract purchased from Round Rock on June 10, and he batted .167 (5-for-30) with two home runs and three RBIs in 10 games with Texas.

3B Adrian Beltre finished of Texas’ six-game homestand 12-for-20 (.600) with two doubles, a home run and seven RBIs after going 1-for-4 with an RBI in the Rangers’ 3-2 loss to Minnesota. In his last 40 games, Beltre is hitting .386 to raise his average from .233 to .332. “He’s taking now what the pitcher is giving him and using the whole field,” manager Ron Washington said. “It’s what good hitters do when they find their stride. Took him awhile to get going, but he’s locked in to being Beltre.”

RHP Joakim Soria didn’t get favorable results for a second consecutive outing Sunday after giving up two seeing-eye ground balls, including the game-winning hit in the ninth of a 3-2 loss to Minnesota. Soria has a strange stat working even though it might be a little deceptive. In save situations, he is 15-for-16 with a 0.59 ERA in 15 1/3 innings. In non-save situations -- such as Sunday -- he is 1-2 with a 5.95 ERA in 12 1/3 innings. His problems, however, have been limited to three specific non-save situations, including Sunday and Friday, when he allowed three earned runs. “The pitches they hit were good pitches, found the lines, found the holes,” Soria said. “Today the ball found the holes. ... It’s part of baseball. Sometimes you have a tough one, it’s been two times in a row, so you just move on.”

SS Elvis Andrus has reached safely in 33 of his past 36 games -- and hit safely in 20 of his past 23 -- after going 1-for-4 in Texas’ 3-2 loss to Minnesota on Sunday. In his past 16 games, Andrus has raised his average from .252 to .268 by going 21-for-61 (.344). Andrus ranks fifth in the American League in stolen bases with 18, and he extended his errorless streak to 40 games.

