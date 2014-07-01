C Robinson Chirinos doubled on his first at-bat, but needed a manager’s challenge to make it official. Orioles CF Adam Jones made a good throw to second, and Chirinos originally was called out before manager Ron Washington made the challenge, and the umps overturned the call.

2B Luis Sardinas was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock. In 26 games, he was batting .288 with 19 hits and four RBIs.

LHP Joe Saunders gave up just four homers in his first seven starts this season. But the Orioles banged out four more in the first four innings of Monday’s 7-1 win over Texas as Saunders fell to 0-5. “The last three outings have been miserable. I need to turn it around,” he said.

3B Adrian Beltre finished off a very hot month with a 1-for-3 effort Monday night. Beltre posted a .367 average in June (33-for-90) and hit .600 (12-for-20) on the team’s latest homestand.

SS Elvis Andrus stretched his hitting streak to five games with a first-inning single. He’s now gotten hits in 21 of his last 24 games and has a .267 average.

INF Adam Rosales was called up from Triple-A Round Rock on Monday to replace INF Luis Sardinas, who was demoted after Sunday’s game. He was hitting .276 with seven home runs and 43 RBIs and made three errors in 50 games at third base for Round Rock.