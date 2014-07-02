RHP Miles Mikolas was called up from Triple-A Round Rock to start Wednesday. A former reliever who pitched in the big leagues for the Padres the past two seasons, Mikolas was converted to a starter this season. He was 5-1 with a 3.22 ERA at Round Rock, including 3-1 with a 3.58 ERA in six starts.

RHP Nick Martinez had problems in his first career start versus the Orioles. He gave up four homers and eight runs on seven hits in just five innings, but Martinez remained optimistic. “I felt good today. I feel like I pitched better than what it showed,” Martinez said.

RF Alex Rios went 2-for-4 with a run scored, the 28th time this season that he’s had a multi-hit performance. Also, that’s the first time he’s notched a multi-hit game since June 16 versus Oakland.

LHP Joe Saunders was designated for assignment. Saunders fell to 0-5 on the season after giving up seven runs on nine hits in five innings Monday against Baltimore.

SS Elvis Andrus committed a key error in the Baltimore fourth. C Caleb Joseph hit what looked like a double-play ball at him, but Andrus booted in, letting one run score. The Orioles then scored three more for an 8-2 lead. “It was an easy ground ball,” Andrus said. “I just took my eyes too quick off the ball and it hit I think in the end of the glove. No excuse about it.”

DH Adam Rosales came through on his first at-bat this season. He lined a two-run double to right in the second inning Tuesday in Baltimore, which briefly tied the game. Rosales ended the night 1-for-4.