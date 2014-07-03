FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 4, 2014 / 3:42 AM / 3 years ago

Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CF Leonys Martin made the defensive play of the game on Wednesday. Martin robbed Orioles designated hitter Nelson Cruz of his 27th home run by making a leaping grab in center field. It was a towering shot that looked gone, but Martin snagged it and prevented it from landing in the Baltimore bullpen. Martin has been playing solid defensively, as he hasn’t committed an error since June 8. “That was awesome,” Texas manager Ron Washington said. “He beat the ball to the fence, timed it perfectly and brought it back. Nelson can just swipe the ball in this ballpark and it will go a long ways.”

RHP Miles Mikolas gave up three runs in 5 1/3 innings in his first career major league start Thursday. Mikolas allowed only three hits, but walked back-to-back batters before exiting with both later coming in to score. “Everyone will have a bad game here and there,” Miokolas said. “I‘m sure they’ll end up cleaning up my messes more often than they’re going to have bad days. Nothing I‘m worried about.”

1B Carlos Pena went 0-for-3 on Wednesday, lowering his batting average to .100. The veteran has just three hits since being recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on June 24. Pena didn’t play Tuesday against LHP T.J. McFarland. He is 0-for-5 against lefties this season and has rarely played when a southpaw is on the mound. Baltimore will have another left-hander pitching Thursday in Wei-Yin Chen.

3B Adrian Beltre went 2-for-4 on Wednesday with two RBIs. Beltre is on a six-game hitting streak with hits in 11 of his last 12 games. Beltre was the Rangers’ Player of the Month for June and is now hitting .353 since the beginning of May, second in the majors behind only Houston’s Jose Altuve.

