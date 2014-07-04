RHP Yu Darvish (8-4, 2.42) was scratched from his start Thursday in Baltimore due to the weather conditions and will pitch Friday in New York. The start of the game was delayed 56 minutes by rain and more was predicted for during the game, meaning Darvish could end up pitching just a few innings in game that was delayed or rained out. So manager Ron Washington went with RHP Scott Baker, who took the loss in a game that was uninterrupted. “I thought I made the right decision,” Washington said afterward. “I didn’t know what was going to happen. We didn’t want to lose Yu Darvish.”

RHP Scott Baker made the start Thursday night when manager Ron Washington opted to push Yu Darvish back a day due to the uncertain weather in Baltimore. Baker (0-2) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on seven hits. He struck out two and walked one. Baker led 2-1 before surrendering two runs in the fifth. “I thought Bake did a heckuva job,” Washington said. “He kept us in the ballgame, we just couldn’t hold them out of the bullpen.”

LHP Aaron Poreda continued his stellar relief run. He came on in the fifth inning Thursday night in Baltimore and struck out Chris Davis with runners on second and third and Texas trailing 3-2. Poreda then struck out the side in the sixth before departing. Opponents are 0-for-12 with a walk against the rookie in his last three outings.

SS Elvis Andrus snapped his 0-for-10 streak, collecting two singles and a double in his first three at-bats Thursday night. Despite the 0-for-10, Andrus has reached base safely via hit or walk in 36 of his last 40 games. His 3-for-4 effort Thursday night raised his average to .267, a 50-point improvement from where he was on May 4th.