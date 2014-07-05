RHP Neftali Feliz was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock Friday afternoon. Feliz promptly made his 2014 major league debut a few hours later against the Mets and threw two hitless innings of relief in the Rangers’ 6-5 loss. Manager Ron Washington said before the game Feliz will work in middle relief and is not a threat to RHP Joakim Soria as the Rangers’ closer. Feliz had 92 saves for the Rangers from 2009 through 2011 before becoming a starter in 2012 and suffering an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery. He was 1-1 with a 3.14 ERA and seven saves in 24 games at Round Rock.

RHP Ben Rowen was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday. Manager Ron Washington said the Rangers needed a fresh arm for the bullpen and that Rowen was sent down because he had pitched four times in the previous five days. Rowen had a 4.15 ERA in eight relief appearances for the Rangers. He made 16 appearances earlier this season for Round Rock and went 1-0 with a 2.75 ERA and two saves.

RHP Colby Lewis will look to build off his best start in weeks when he takes the mound for the Rangers on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Lewis didn’t factor into the decision on Sunday, when he allowed two runs on five hits and no walks while striking out eight in the Rangers’ 3-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins. It was the first time this season Lewis has pitched at least six innings and given up two runs or less. In addition, it was just the fifth time in 14 starts he’s given up two runs or less and the first time since May 25. He went 1-2 with a 7.24 ERA in five starts in the interim. Lewis is 0-1 with a 14.29 ERA in three career appearances (one start) against the Mets. He hasn’t faced the Mets since June 24, 2007, when, as a member of the Oakland Athletics, Lewis allowed one run in 2 2/3 innings of relief in the Athletics’ 10-2 loss.

LHP Joe Saunders was placed on waivers for purposes of giving him his unconditional release Friday, three days after the Rangers designated him for assignment. Saunders was 0-5 with a 6.13 ERA in eight starts for the Rangers. He made his last appearance on Monday, when he gave up seven runs over five innings and took the loss as the Rangers fell to Baltimore, 7-1.

C Geovany Soto (right knee surgery) began a rehab assignment Friday, when he went 0-for-2 for Triple-A Round Rock. It was the first professional game action this season for Soto, who underwent surgery to repair a torn lateral meniscus in his right knee on March 26. The Rangers are hopeful he can return immediately after the All-Star Break.