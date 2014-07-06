RHP Miles Mikolas will start for the Rangers in Monday’s series opener against Houston. Mikolas made his first major league start for the Rangers on Wednesday, when he allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings against Baltimore. Keeping Mikolas on four days’ rest is an acknowledgement by manager Ron Washington that the Rangers are going to give Mikolas a chance to stay in the rotation. Mikolas switches spots with RHP Nick Martinez, who last pitched Monday and will now pitch on seven days’ rest against the Astros on Tuesday. Before being recalled by the Rangers on Tuesday, Mikolas was 5-1 with a 3.22 ERA in 16 games (seven starts) at Triple-A Round Rock.

RHP Nick Tepesch will look to build off the best start of his career when he takes the mound for the Rangers on Sunday afternoon in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Tepesch earned the win in his most recent start on June 27, when he threw 7 1/3 shutout innings and allowed just three hits and two walks while striking out five as the Rangers beat the Minnesota Twins 5-4. The 7 1/3 innings tied a career high for Tepesch, who allowed three hits or fewer for the fourth time in 25 career starts but the third time this season and the second time in his last three starts. He also threw shutout ball on June 13, when he allowed two hits in 6 1/3 innings against Seattle. Tepesch, who will be making his first career appearance against the Mets, is 0-2 with a 7.47 ERA in four interleague starts.

C Geovany Soto (right knee surgery) played in his second rehab game Saturday, when he went 0-for-2 for Triple-A Round Rock. Soto is hitless in four at-bats for Round Rock. He has yet to play in the majors this season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn lateral meniscus in his right knee on March 26. The Rangers hope Soto can return immediately after the All-Star Break.

LHP Derek Holland (left knee surgery) is scheduled to participate in another pitchers’ fielding practice session during the Rangers’ final pre-All-Star Break homestand, which starts Monday. Holland has thrown multiple batting practice sessions and simulated games but has not yet begun a rehab assignment. He was injured during an offseason fall at his home.