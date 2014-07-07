CF Leonys Martin hit his first homer in more than a month on Sunday afternoon, when he laced a two-run blast in the seventh inning of the Rangers’ 8-4 loss to the Mets. The homer was the third of the season for Martin, who was homerless in 92 at-bats since hitting a two-run shot against the Washington Nationals on June 1. Martin was the only Rangers player to record two hits on Sunday, when he went 2-for-4 to raise his season average to .272. He has 25 RBIs as well as 17 stolen bases in 84 games.

RHP Yu Darvish was selected to the American League All-Star team for the third time in as many big league seasons Sunday. Darvish will be looking to pitch in the All-Star Game for the first time when he heads to Minnesota for the July 15 game. He was the designated “long man” in 2012, when the AL squad was managed by Rangers skipper Ron Washington, and on the disabled list and unable to play last season. Darvish’s final first-half start is scheduled for Wednesday, which means he should be among the contenders to start for the AL. Darvish is 8-4 and entered Sunday among the AL’s top 10 in ERA (sixth at 2.63) and strikeouts (fourth with 134).

RHP Miles Mikolas will make his second start of the season and of his career on Monday night, when he takes the mound for the Rangers in the opener of a three-game series against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Park. Mikolas didn’t factor into the decision last Wednesday, when he gave up three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four over 5 1/3 innings in the Rangers’ 6-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. Mikolas made the start one day after he was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock, where he was 5-1 with a 3.22 ERA in 16 games (seven starts). He has never faced the Astros.

RHP Nick Tepesch had an up-and-down afternoon Sunday, when he gave up six runs -- including five in the first inning -- over six innings and took the loss as the Rangers fell to the Mets 8-4. Tepesch allowed all five first-inning runs with two outs but settled down and retired 14 of the final 18 batters he faced. He gave up five hits and four walks while striking out four. Tepesch also singled in the fourth inning for his first major league hit. He is 3-4 with a 4.29 ERA in nine starts this season.

3B Adrian Beltre is headed to the All-Star Game for the fourth time. Beltre was selected as a reserve when the American League All-Star team was announced Sunday night. All four of Beltre’s All-Star nods have come in the last five years, a stretch in which he has begun to solidify himself as a future Hall of Famer by hitting .316 with 137 homers and 447 RBIs and winning two Gold Gloves. Beltre has been particularly impressive this season for the injury-wracked Rangers, whom he leads in batting average (.333), homers (11), RBIs (46), on-base percentage (.382) and slugging percentage (.522). He extended his hitting streak to 10 games Sunday, when he went 1-for-4 in the Rangers’ 8-4 loss, and is hitting .351 since May 1.