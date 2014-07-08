OF Michael Choice, mired in a season-long slump, was sent down to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday. Choice, in his first full big-league season, was hitting .173 with eight home runs and 28 RBIs in 69 games. His troubles mounted in the last few weeks. The UT Arlington product was 5-for-66 in his last 19 games, including going hitless in his last 14 at-bats.

RHP Roman Mendez was called up from Triple-A Round Rock along with OF Jake Smolinski when OF Michael Choice was sent down and INF Donnie Murphy was designated for assignment. He was 0-1 with three saves and a 4.02 ERA in 25 appearances for Round Rock this year.

RHP Miles Mikolas (0-1, 12.46 ERA) suffered his first major-league loss as a starting pitcher, giving up nine runs on 12 hits in 3 1/3 innings in the Rangers’ 12-7 loss to Houston on Monday night. Mikolas surrendered six runs on seven hits in a decisive second inning keyed by SS Marwin Gonzalez’s three-run triple. “It wasn’t quality (pitches). He left too many out over the plate,” Texas manager Ron Washington said. “You have to throw quality strikes and that one inning they just found a way to put the ball in play and hit the grass out there and then Gonzalez’s (hit) was the big blow.”

OF Jake Smolinski was called up from Triple-A Round Rock along with RHP Roman Mendez when OF Michael Choice was sent down and INF Donnie Murphy was designated for assignment. He will spell all three outfielders. Smolinski hit a combined .267/.349/.459 with 10 RBIs and 41 RBIs between Double-A and Triple-A this season.

INF Donnie Murphy was designated for assignment by the Rangers before their 12-7 loss to Houston on Monday night. In 45 games, Murphy hit .196. The Rangers have 10 days to trade, release or send Murphy to the minors.

LF Shin-Soo Choo has hits in nine of 11 games since being moved back to the leadoff spot after going 1-for-3 in Texas’ 12-7 loss to Houston on Monday night. Choo is hitting .293 with two home runs, two doubles, three RBIs and eight walks -- including two on Monday -- during that span.

3B Adrian Beltre extended his hitting streak to 11 games after going 2-for-5 with a double, his 12th home run -- and third homer in his last four games -- and two RBIs in the Rangers’ 12-7 loss to Houston on Monday. Beltre, selected as a reserve to the AL All-Star team, now has hits in 16 of his last 17 games. During the streak, he is 16-for-41 with four home runs and 10 RBIs.

C Chris Gimenez has cooled considerably since beginning his Texas tenure by reaching safely in his first 12 games. He hit .206 in June, including 5-for-32 in his last 11 games, including striking out in his only at-bat of Texas’ 12-7 loss to Houston on Monday night, to go from hitting .378 to .289.