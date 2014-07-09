RHP Roman Mendez pitched two scoreless innings Tuesday against Houston in his major league debut. He allowed no hits and one walk, and he struck out one. Mendez was called up from Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.

CF Leonys Martin went 2-for-3 with a triple, a home run and two RBIs in the Rangers’ 8-3 loss to Houston on Tuesday. The home run Tuesday was his second this week. Before a homer Sunday, he hadn’t hit one since June 1.

RHP Phil Irwin lost in his season debut in the Rangers’ 8-3 defeat to Houston on Tuesday night. Irwin, who gave up three runs on six hits and two walks over 5 2/3 innings, became the 12th starting pitcher -- and 27th total -- used by Texas this season, an AL high. A lesser known fact is that he became the 1,000th player in Texas Rangers franchise history, dating to the new Washington Senators, who began play in 1961. Irwin had a difficult first inning, which included a walk, a wild pitch and hit batter in the Astros’ two-run frame. “I think he was a little nervous in the beginning,” Texas manager Ron Washington said. “He settled down. ... He kept us in the game.”

RHP Nick Martinez was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to July 2, with discomfort in his rib cage on the left side. Martinez sustained the injury while taking batting practice in preparation for the team’s interleague series against the New York Mets. The Rangers lead the majors in overall DL uses (21) and current players on the DL (15).

2B Rougned Odor is experiencing his first extended bad stretch in the big leagues, hitting .186 in his last 18 games after going 1-for-3 in the Rangers’ 8-3 loss to Houston on Tuesday. His average has dropped from .302 to .263. “There’s a lot of baseball that kid still has to learn,” manager Ron Washington said. “Usually, when you have young kids in the lineup, (opponents) just try to blow balls by them. They’re pitching to him.”

LF Jake Smolinski collected his first major league hit in his first big-league start during the Rangers’ 8-3 loss to Houston, going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. The 25-year-old journeyman minor-leaguer, who has played in four organizations over the last seven years, said of his callup: “It’s your dream. I wasn’t expecting it to happen, but that’s what you work for daily. You always have that hope and that dream that it will happen.”

3B Adrian Beltre extended his hitting streak to 12 games with his first triple in almost two years in the third inning of Texas’ 8-3 loss to Houston on Tuesday. Beltre finished 1-for-4 and scored a run in his seventh straight game, matching Joe Mauer for the longest active streak in the AL. He is hitting .493 in his past 19 home games.