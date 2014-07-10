CF Leonys Martin was out of the starting lineup on Wednesday rather than face Houston LHP Dallas Keuchel. Martin, who went 0-for-1 as a pinch hitter in Texas’ 8-4 loss, is hitting .200 against lefties, .296 against right-handers. “He’s a guy we expect to play every day, but he’s not hitting lefties well right now,” manager Ron Washington said. “Coming off the break I‘m going to give him some lefties to see if he can figure it out.”

RHP Yu Darvish (8-5, 2.97 ERA) fell to 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA in his last five starts after suffering the loss in Texas’ 8-4 defeat to Houston on Wednesday. Darvish struck out eight but allowed six runs on 10 hits. Darvish entered the game 4-1 with a 2.29 ERA in seven career starts against Houston. “My command wasn’t bad. I just didn’t execute,” he said. “They had good chances and cashed in. Their approach hasn’t changed much, but individually they’re playing good baseball and in a lot of key situations they’re hitting the ball.”

RF Jake Smolinski had hit in five consecutive plate appearances before reaching on an error in the eighth inning of Texas’ 8-4 loss to Houston on Wednesday. Moved up to the five hole, Smolinski was 3-for-4 with a strikeout, and he is 5-for-8 in two starts since being called up from Triple-A Round Rock on Monday. “I hope he continues to progress,” manager Ron Washington said. “So far, he’s been impressive.”

INF Donnie Murphy rejected an assignment to Triple-A Round Rock and has been placed on waivers for the purpose of giving him his unconditional release, a team spokesman said.

3B Adrian Beltre extended his hitting streak to 13 games, the longest active streak in the AL, going 1-for-5 with an RBI in Texas’ 8-4 loss to Houston on Wednesday. Beltre is hitting .388 with 11 RBIs during the streak and has 21 RBIs in the Rangers’ past 21 games.

SS Elvis Andrus reached base for a seventh consecutive game, going 1-for-5 with a strikeout in Texas’ 8-4 loss to Houston on Wednesday. He’s 11-for-33 with three doubles, two runs and a walk during the run and improved his average slightly, from .262 to .268.