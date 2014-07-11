CF Leonys Martin was in the lineup Wednesday, despite underperforming against left-handers. Martin was 0-for-4 in the Rangers’ 15-6 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, including 0-for-3 with two strikeouts against left-hander Hector Santiago. Martin is now hitting .194 against lefties.

RHP Matt West, recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, became the 49th player used by the Rangers -- and 28 pitcher when he entered the game in the sixth inning of a 15-6 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. He pitched two scoreless innings. West, 25, was originally drafted out of Houston’s Bellaire High School in 2007 as an outfielder before converting to a pitcher in 2011. The 25-year-old was a combined 4-2 with a 3.13 ERA in 27 relief appearances with Double-A Frisco and Round Rock and has never played above Class A before this season.

RHP Phil Irwin was sent back down to Triple-A Round Rock two days after suffering the loss in his second major league start, 8-3 to the Houston Astros.

RHP Colby Lewis was victimized by an offensive onslaught by the Los Angeles Angels in a 15-6 loss on Thursday night. The right fell to 6-6 after giving up a club-record 13 runs (11 earned) on 13 hits in 2 1/3 innings. “My game has always been to attack and get ahead early,” Lewis said. “There was no opportunity to get ahead of guys. It happened so quick. First two pitches it was said and done. Pujols, two at-bats, two pitches, two hits. Josh, two at-bats, two pitches, two hits. They hit it, found the gap and I got beat. Plain and simple.”

3B Adrian Beltre extended his hitting streak to 14 games after going 3-for-4 with a home run and RBI in Texas’ 15-6 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. Beltre became one of 13 players in the majors who has 100 hits and 50 RBIs and is hitting .415 during the streak. He’s two games shy of joining Gary Gaetti with the third-most games at third base in baseball history. ”Beltre ... the ultimate professional,“ manager Ron Washington said. ”He does one thing when he wakes up in the morning after he finishes with his family: He comes to the ballpark and he’s come to do his job and win ballgames. It doesn’t matter the situation, doesn’t matter what’s going on ... he’s locked in. Well, we’re trying to get a lot of these other guys locked in like that. It just hasn’t happened yet.