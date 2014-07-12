RHP Miles Mikolas is slated to make his third career start and third appearance of the season in Saturday’s nationally-televised game. He took loss in his last start on July 7, a 12-7 Texas defeat. Mikolas, 25, retired game’s first three batters, but allowed six consecutive hits to open the second inning, as the Astros batted around and scored six runs.

OF Jake Smolinski went into Friday batting .571 (8-14), and made his fourth consecutive start. “This has been something I’ll never forget,” the rookie said. “I don’t want to get caught up in numbers. I just want to make sure I‘m giving 100 percent and whatever happens, happens.” Smolinski left Friday’s game in the second inning after getting hit in the elbow by a pitch.

RHP Jerome Williams was signed to a minor league contract and assigned to Triple-A Round Rock. His first outing for Round Rock would likely be Sunday. Williams went 1-4 with a 6.04 ERA (32 ER/47.2 IP) in 26 relief outings with Houston this season before being designated for assignment on July 1.

3B Adrian Beltre extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a single in the third inning. It’s his longest hit streak since a career-high 19-gamer from July 16-Sept. 15, 2011.

C Chris Gimenez became the seventh position player to pitch in Rangers’ history Thursday, and the second this season. (INF Mitch Moreland worked an inning against Colorado on May 6.) Gimenez pitched a scoreless ninth.