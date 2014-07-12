FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 13, 2014 / 3:01 AM / 3 years ago

Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Miles Mikolas is slated to make his third career start and third appearance of the season in Saturday’s nationally-televised game. He took loss in his last start on July 7, a 12-7 Texas defeat. Mikolas, 25, retired game’s first three batters, but allowed six consecutive hits to open the second inning, as the Astros batted around and scored six runs.

OF Jake Smolinski went into Friday batting .571 (8-14), and made his fourth consecutive start. “This has been something I’ll never forget,” the rookie said. “I don’t want to get caught up in numbers. I just want to make sure I‘m giving 100 percent and whatever happens, happens.” Smolinski left Friday’s game in the second inning after getting hit in the elbow by a pitch.

RHP Jerome Williams was signed to a minor league contract and assigned to Triple-A Round Rock. His first outing for Round Rock would likely be Sunday. Williams went 1-4 with a 6.04 ERA (32 ER/47.2 IP) in 26 relief outings with Houston this season before being designated for assignment on July 1.

3B Adrian Beltre extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a single in the third inning. It’s his longest hit streak since a career-high 19-gamer from July 16-Sept. 15, 2011.

C Chris Gimenez became the seventh position player to pitch in Rangers’ history Thursday, and the second this season. (INF Mitch Moreland worked an inning against Colorado on May 6.) Gimenez pitched a scoreless ninth.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.