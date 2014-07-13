OF Jim Adducci (broken finger, 15-day DL) went 2-for-3 with an RBI and double in a medical rehabilitation game with Double-A Frisco.

RHP Miles Mikolas (0-2, 10.05 ERA) took the loss after giving up five runs (four earned) -- victimized by a four-run sixth inning -- nine hits and a walk while striking out three in 5 2/3 innings of the Rangers’ 5-2 loss to the Angels on Saturday night. “You have to figure out a way to make pitches to minimize the damage,” manager Ron Washington said of the sixth inning. “I‘m not saying that kid can’t give up runs, but you minimize the damage.”

2B Rougned Odor, in a 12-for-68 slide in his last 21 games before Saturday, went 2-for-4 with a double and RBI in the Rangers’ 5-2 loss to the Angels. Odor’s troubles, manager Ron Washington reiterated Saturday, were expected. “He has a lot to learn,” Washington said of the 20-year-old, whose highest level of professional ball before his promotion was Double-A. He made his 47th start at second for the Rangers on Saturday.

DH Shin-Soo Choo’s All-Star break couldn’t happen soon enough. Choo, still bothered by a sore left ankle, is one for his last 12 at-bats with six strikeouts. He’s 5-for-30 with 11 strikeouts in his last eight games, dropping his average to .244.

3B Adrian Beltre entered Saturday with the best batting average in the American League but fell back a slot after having his 15-game hitting streak snapped with an 0-for-3 and a walk in the Rangers’ 5-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night. His streak was his longest since a career-best 19-game run in 2011. Still, Beltre is hitting .354 since the beginning of May to raise his average from .254 to .338.

C Geovany Soto (recovering from knee surgery, 60-day DL) went 2-for-3 with a double, walk and RBI in a medical rehabilitation game with Double-A Frisco.

LHP Ryan Feierabend was called up from Triple-A Round Rock and will be the 50th player and 30th pitcher used by the Rangers when he enters a game. He’ll be in a long relief role behind right-handed pitcher Scott Baker on Sunday. Feierabend, signed as a free agent by the Rangers in January, hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2008 after Tommy John surgery the next year. He is 2-11 with an 8.58 ERA in 19 starts with Seattle betweeen 2006-08. “It was a different time,” said Feierabend, 28, of his days in Seattle. “I was a lot younger and have been able to grow as a person and pitcher since coming back from Tommy John. Sure I had times when I thought I was going to retire. I‘m glad I stuck with it and that the Rangers took a chance on me.”

LHP Aaron Poreda was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday. Poreda was 2-1 with a 5.91 ERA in 26 relief appearances, his first big-league action since 2009. Poreda had allowed runs in four straight games.

LHP Derek Holland (recovery from knee surgery, 60-day DL) will return to Arizona next week to continue his throwing program. The team hopes to begin a medical rehab assignment in late July.