Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch
July 19, 2014 / 2:26 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

1B Carlos Pena was designated for assignment Thursday. Pena hit .136 and two RBIs in 18 games for Texas, including 16 starts at first base, after being purchased from Triple-A Round Rock on June 24.

C Geovany Soto was activated from the 60-day disabled list on Thursday. Soto tore cartilage in his right knee late in spring training and is looking to make his season debut with the Rangers after 12 games of rehab the past two weeks with Round Rock and Double-A Frisco.

C J.P. Arencibia was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday. Arencibia was optioned to Round Rock on May 20 after hitting .133 in 20 games with the Rangers. He hit .279 with 14 homers and 41 RBIs in 48 games -- including 20 games at first base -- at Round Rock.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
