OF/1B Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) began his second rehabilitation stint at Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday and played again on Friday. He was 1-for-6 with one walk and one RBI in the two games.

LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He was sent on a rehab assignment July 18.

RHP Nick Martinez (left rib cage discomfort) threw a bullpen session at Rogers Centre on Thursday and reported no discomfort on Friday. He is scheduled to have another bullpen session on Saturday and if that goes well he could start Monday or Tuesday when the Rangers are in New York to play the Yankees. “It went great, I had no issues whatsoever,” said Martinez, who is 1-6 with a 5.10 ERA over 16 games and 11 starts. “I didn’t feel like I was being held back or anything. I felt pretty free and nothing was in the back of my mind.”

RHP Spencer Patton was acquired from the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday for RHP Jason Frasor. Patton was pitching at Triple-A Omaha, where he was 4-3 with a 4.08 ERA in 34 relief appearances. He was assigned to Triple-A Round Rock.

RHP Colby Lewis will make his 17th start of the season on Saturday in the middle game of a three-game series against the Blue Jays. He has not allowed a walk over his past four starts, a total of 94 batters. In his last start July 10, a 15-6 loss to the Angels, he allowed 13 hits, 13 runs (11 earned) and no walks in 2 1/3 innings. It was a club record for runs allowed. He is 5-1 with a 4.38 ERA in seven starts on the road this season. He is 3-4 with a 7.34 ERA in nine games (eight starts) against the Blue Jays in his career. He has not faced Toronto since 2012. He is 2-2 with a 7.11 ERA in four career starts at Rogers Centre.

1B Carlos Pena was designated for assignment when C J.P. Arencibia had his contract selected from Triple-A Round Rock and C Geovany Soto (knee) was activated from the 60-day disabled list. The other roster spot was created when RHP Jason Frasor was traded to Kansas City for RHP Spencer Patton, who was assigned to Round Rock. Pena hit .136 with one homer and two RBIs in 18 games with the Rangers after his contract was purchased from Round Rock on June 24.

C Geovany Soto (right knee cartilage) was activated from the 60-day disabled list and started behind the plate in a 5-1 win over the Blue Jays on Friday for his first game of the season. “My knee feels good,” he said before the game. “Tightness is going to come. I felt great down there. I know it’s not big league pitching but it still good pitching. You want to help your team but you can’t because you’re hurt. All I can is work hard and try to get back as quick as possible and try to win some ball games, or at least be in the battle out there with my guys.”

C J.P. Arencibia hit a three-run homer in a 5-1 win over his former team, the Blue Jays on Friday. He had his contract purchased from Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday and played the first game after the All-Star break at first base. Arencibia played 20 games at first base for Round Rock, his first professional action at the position. “I played quite a bit (at first) in Triple-A and was comfortable,” Arencibia said. “I was catching and playing first, it was something so they could get my bat in the lineup every day and it happened to work out.” After batting .133 with one homer and six RBIs with a .182 on-base percentage in 20 games with the Rangers, Arencibia was assigned outright to Round Rock, where he batted .279 with 14 homers and 41 RBI in 48 games. “It gives us a bat we can put in that lineup to help, a dangerous bat, a bat that can make a difference,” manager Ron Washington said. “The first-base part of it is going to be ongoing. We’re going to work with him and we certainly will get him better. If he wants to work we’ll get him better. But the thing is we need his bat. I think more than anything else when we sent him down it was for him to get some consistent repetition and he ended up getting that. He’s swinging the bat the way we would like him to swing the bat. He wasn’t swinging it like that up here because he wasn’t getting consistent playing time. So we need to get him some consistent playing time and get him going.”