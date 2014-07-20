RHP Nick Tepesch will make his 10th start of the season in the finale of a three-game series at Toronto on Sunday. He is starting on eight days of rest for the third time in his past four starts. In his most recent start, July 11, he allowed three runs and six hits in six innings in a 3-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. The Rangers are 4-6 in his starts this season. He has faced the Blue Jays once in his career, a 6-1 loss at Rogers Centre on June 7, 2013. He allowed five hits, two walks and six runs in that start.

RHP Colby Lewis had a string of 21 1/3 innings without allowing a walk snapped when he issued a base on ball to RF Jose Bautista in the first inning. Lewis finished with three walks in five innings, one of them an intentional pass to Bautista in the third.

1B Carlos Pena cleared waivers and has accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Round Rock. He was designated for assignment during the All-Star break when C Geovany Soto was activated from the 60-day disabled list and C J.P. Arencibia was promoted from Round Rock. Pena hit .136 with one homer and two RBIs in 18 games with the Rangers after his contract was purchased from Round Rock on June 24.

RF Alex Rios sprained his right ankle on a foul ball in the first inning and had to leave the game. X-rays were negative and he was listed as day to day. “Sometimes you have to be smart and not push things too much,” Rios said. “I think it was better to step away. When I finished my swing, it could have been that my foot got stuck on that clay and I rolled my ankle. It’s happened every once in a while, but this one was a good one.” OF Daniel Robertson took over in right field and went 2-for-4. Rios could return Monday for the opener of a four-game series in New York.