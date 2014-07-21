OF/1B Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) was 3-for-11 in his first three games with Triple-A Round Rock and could be ready to rejoin the Rangers on Monday or Tuesday for their series in New York against the Yankees. He had two RBIs in the three games. His return would mean a roster move involving OF Daniel Robertson, C Chris Gimenez or OF Jake Smolinski.

RHP Miles Mikolas will make his fourth outing of the season, all starts, in the opener of a four-game series against the Yankees in New York on Monday. He was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on July 1. He also was with the Rangers May 14-17 but did not appear in a game. In his most recent start, July 12, he allowed nine hits and five runs (four earned) in 5 2/3 innings in a 5-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. He has never faced the Yankees.

RHP Nick Tepesch allowed five runs in 4 1/3 innings in a no-decision on Sunday as the Rangers lost 9-6 in Toronto after tying the game 5-5. He failed to record a strikeout for the first time this season. It was his shortest start since May 31 when he lasted two innings at Washington. “It wasn’t my best,” Tepesch said. “They put some good swings on some balls and I also made some mistakes in there, too. You get into some trouble and your objective is to minimize the damage and get out of there with as little as possible. ... I probably should have done a better job of minimizing the damage. Any time the offense puts up runs, your job as a pitcher is to go out there and throw up a zero.”

OF Daniel Robertson has made the most of his opportunity to play right field after RF Alex Rios sprained his right ankle on a swing at the plate in Saturday’s 4-1 loss at Toronto. He went 4-for-9 in the two games and had a career-high four RBIs in Sunday’s 9-6 loss to the Blue Jays. He has recorded a hit in each of his past 10 games. Robertson also went to his knees in making a catch at the warning track on a ball hit by Toronto SS Jose Reyes in the first inning. “I felt good, but it’s frustrating because you want to perform in a win,” Robertson said. “And when you lose, it’s almost not really for anything. I think we played well today.” After he tied Sunday’s game in the sixth with his second two-run single of the afternoon, he was picked off first by LHP Mark Buehrle to end the inning. “Getting picked off in that inning, that was frustrating for myself,” Robertson said. “We had Buehrle on the ropes there, and then I let him off. You have to keep your focus.”

RF Alex Rios (right ankle sprain) did not play Sunday against the Blue Jays. He rolled over on his ankle on his first swing at the plate in the first inning in Saturday’s 4-1 loss at Toronto. He is listed as day-to-day and is hopeful that he might be able to play Monday -- but it will likely be Tuesday -- when the Rangers open a four-game series at Yankee Stadium. OF Daniel Robertson replaced him on Saturday and Sunday and had a career-best four runs batted in Sunday in a 9-6 loss at Toronto.

LHP Derek Holland (left knee microfracture surgery) won’t be returning to the Rangers until late in the season and general manager Jon Daniels said the slow return is a result of the Rangers’ last-place standing in the American League West. If the Rangers were contending as they usually are at this time of the year, he said Holland would be with the team now. “It does have an impact,” Daniels said. “You start thinking about what’s most important. With that being said, he has worked out so hard to come back. I think there is some benefit to him from a mental standpoint to see the light at the end of the tunnel. The medical staff feels like the leg is at a point where he can start to build up. If he has any issues or setbacks, we will shut him down. But if there aren’t any setbacks, I would expect to see him pitch late in the season for us. He’s out in Arizona to build up with the expectation that he could be ready to start in the big leagues toward the end of August. If we were where we normally are and hope to be, in a pennant race, he could be active right now.” The only concern Daniels said is “just the speed the game, defending his position, bunt plays, quick movements, there is some thought that there could be some risk involved. That’s why we’ve taken it more slowly.”