#Ford Motor Co
July 23, 2014 / 4:26 AM / 3 years ago

Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF Jim Adduci was activated from the disabled list before Monday’s game and started in left field. Adduci had missed 81 games with a fractured left little finger and had not played since April 19.

RHP Matt West was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock. The moves cleared a roster spot for OF Jim Adduci, who was activated from the disabled list before Monday’s game.

RHP Nick Martinez will be activated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday night. Martinez has been on the DL since July 8 with discomfort in his left side that he experience taking batting practice. He has not pitched since July 1 at Baltimore. Martinez, who pitched at Fordham University in the Bronx, is 0-5 with an 8.10 ERA in his last seven starts.

DH Jake Smolinski had his fifth multi-hit game of the season and made his first start as the designated hitter. He was lifted for a pinch hitter in the ninth after bruising his left foot when a foul ball went off it. Postgame X-Rays were negative and he is day-to-day.

RF Alex Rios missed his second straight game with a sprained right ankle that he suffered in the first inning Saturday in Toronto. Rios is feeling better and could return at some point in this series.

RF Shin Soo-Choo has been battling soreness in his left ankle most of the season and made his first start in right field. Besides making two putouts, Choo snapped a career-worst 22 at-bat hitless streak.

C Geovany Soto had two hits in his third game off the disabled list but left Monday’s game with tightness in his right groin and is day-to-day. Soto missed the first 95 games of this season with a torn lateral meniscus in his right knee after appearing in six spring training games following left ankle surgery.

