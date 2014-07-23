RHP Yu Darvish leads the American League with 11.36 strikeouts per nine innings and is second only to Clayton Kershaw. He will look for more strikeouts Wednesday night against the Yankees. He snapped the Rangers’ eight-game losing streak Friday night in Toronto when he took a shutout into the seventh and allowed one run and five hits while striking out 12 in 6 2/3 innings. Darvish is 2-0 with a 1.35 ERA in three starts against New York. In his only start at Yankee Stadium, he allowed three home runs among seven hits in 5 1/3 innings of a no-decision on June 25, 2013.

RHP Nick Tepesch was pressed into a relief appearance and took the loss. Manager Ron Washington said he should be able to make his next scheduled start Friday.

RHP Nick Martinez, who pitched at nearby Fordham University in the Bronx, had a contingent cheering for him Tuesday when he was activated from the disabled list and allowed three hits in 5 1/3 innings in his 12th start. Martinez was on a count of about 75 pitches after missing three weeks with discomfort in his left side; he was lifted after 67 pitches. “I kind of sat on the bench a little bit before I had to go and do my active warmup,” Martinez said. “Just soaking it all in. And I had a lot of fun out there. It was very cool. It was awesome. A lot of support out here whenever I come to New York, and it’s always nice.”

DH Jake Smolinski sat out with a bruised left foot and is day-to-day after X-rays were negative. Smolinski is hitting .389 since joining the team on July 7.

RF Alex Rios missed his third straight game with a sprained right ankle suffered in the first inning Saturday in Toronto. He tested out the ankle by running the bases and taking swings in the batting cage. Rios is batting .231 over his last 31 games but .302 overall and still could be attractive to contenders in trades.

C Geovany Soto’s return from a right knee injury lasted 11 at-bats spanning three games. The Rangers placed Soto on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday with tightness in his right groin that he suffered scoring a run in the sixth inning Monday. The Rangers have scheduled an MRI for Soto when the team returns home on Friday.