RHP Nate Adcock became the Rangers’ 32nd pitcher used this season when he entered in the top of the seventh inning of a 5-1 loss to Oakland on Saturday. Adcock, called up from Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, gave up homers to Oakland 3B Josh Donaldson and RF Josh Reddick.

LF Jim Adduci went 2-for-3 with a run scored and a walk in the Rangers’ 5-1 loss to Oakland on Saturday. Since returning from his second stint on the disabled list, Adduci is 4-for-21 in four starts in left field and two at first base. In eight home games this season, though, he is hitting .533 with two doubles, four RBIs and five runs.

CF Leonys Martin has multiple hits in three of his last seven games, though he went hitless in two at-bats Saturday. Martin, a .224 hitter against lefties, was pulled for a pinch hitter in the ninth with Oakland LHP Sean Doolittle on the mound.

RHP Nick Tepesch (3-7, 4.84 ERA) dropped his third decision in July in as many starts. Tepesch allowed just one hit in the first five innings before giving up back-to-back home runs to John Jaso and Yoenis Cespedes in the sixth. He left in the seventh with irritation in his left leg. “It was really good up until that homer,” Tepesch said of Jaso’s two-run home run. “I just made a bad pitch with a changeup. Not much I can do about that.” Tepesch is 0-3 with a 6.92 ERA in July.

RF Alex Rios went 1-for-4 with a strikeout in the Rangers’ 5-1 loss to Oakland on Saturday. He’s 3-for-13 since the All-Star break, but hitting .296 with five doubles and eight RBIs in 19 games in July.

LHP Derek Holland (recovering from knee surgery, 60-day DL) is expected to begin a minor-league rehabilitation stint on Wednesday with Double-A Frisco.