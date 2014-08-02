RHP Jerome Williams entered his start in Cleveland on Friday night having won five consecutive decisions as a starter, dating back to Sept. 5, 2013, as a member of the Los Angeles Angels. However, Friday night Williams gave up 10 runs on 13 hits in four innings. “I wasn’t executing pitches and that’s when they were getting those hits,” Williams said. “When I did execute, they found a hole. It’s all on me. I didn’t execute and that’s what happens when you don’t execute.”

OF Shin-Soo Choo, who played for the Indians from 2006-12, was 1-for-4 Friday night, his third game as an opposing player at Progressive Field. Choo played two games at Progressive Field last year as a member of the Cincinnati Reds.

C Geovany Soto began an injury rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Friday night. Soto has been on the disabled list since July 22 with a right groin strain.

SS Elvis Andrus reached on an infield single in the seventh inning Friday night. That was Andrus’ only hit of the game, but it extended his hitting streak at Progressive Field to 23 games, the longest hitting streak in the 20-year history of the ballpark. Andrus has hit safely in 41 of 42 career games vs. Cleveland. His career average vs. the Indians is .358.