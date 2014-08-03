RHP Yu Darvish will start Sunday’s game in Cleveland. Darvish is the first pitcher in Rangers history to win at least 10 games in his first three years in the majors.

RHP Miles Mikolas threw 70 percent strikes over his seven innings of work, but still got tagged with the loss in a 2-0 Rangers loss in Cleveland. Mikolas only allowed two runs on five hits. “You always want to end on a strong note, which is why it was good to come back out for the seventh and get the job done. Everything is starting to come together,” said Mikolas.

SS Elvis Andrus singled in the third inning Saturday as he extended his hitting streak at Progressive Field to 24 games. That’s the longest hitting streak by any player in the 20-year history of the ballpark.

1B J.P. Arencibia has 16 RBIs since the All-Star break. That ties Arencibia with Cleveland 1B Carlos Santana for the most RBI in the majors since the break.