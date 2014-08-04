RHP Neftali Feliz gave up a two-run game-tying home run to Cleveland OF David Murphy with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, with the Rangers two outs away from a 3-1 victory. “I felt great, the results just weren’t what I wanted today,” said Feliz.

RHP Phil Klein lost his first major league decision Sunday, allowing a walk-off home run to the only batter he faced, Cleveland’s Michael Brantley, in the 12th inning. Klein made his debut Friday, allowing one run in one inning.

RHP Yu Darvish held Cleveland to one run on four hits through seven innings, and would have been the winning pitcher had the Rangers bullpen not given up a 3-1 lead in the ninth inning. “Yu did one heck of a job to get us where we needed to be. We just didn’t shut the game down,” said manager Ron Washington.

C Geovany Soto was 1-for-3 with a double in a start for Triple-A Round Rock Saturday night. It was the second rehab game for Soto, who has been on the disabled list since July 22 with a right groin strain.

LHP Ryan Feierabend was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Friday. In six relief appearances for Texas this year, he had no decisions and a 6.14 ERA.

OF Mike Carp was claimed on waivers by the Rangers Sunday. He was designated for assignment by Boston on Friday. Carp hit just .198 with no homers and nine RBIs in 42 games with the Red Sox and he was expendable after Boston traded for outfielders Yoenis Cespedes and Allen Craig.

RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sunday.

LHP Derek Holland (knee) is scheduled to make a rehab start for Triple-A Round Rock Monday night vs. Memphis. This will be Holland’s second rehab start. He pitched two scoreless innings for Double-A Frisco on July 31.