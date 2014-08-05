RHP Colby Lewis will make his first start since turning 35 this past weekend, making him the first Rangers starter of that age since former hurlers Ryan Dempster and Roy Oswalt in 2012. He’s allowed three earned runs or less in five of his past six starts and holds a 4-3 record with a 5.16 ERA in 10 career outings (eight starts) against the White Sox. At U.S. Cellular Field, Lewis is just 1-3 in four starts with a 7.03 ERA. His most recent start in Chicago was a five-hit shutout on May 16, 2011 for his lone win.

C Geovany Soto is expected to re-join the Rangers this coming weekend, when he’s eligible to come off the 15-day disabled list following a right groin strain. Soto started at catcher and went 2-for-4 with a double and home run Monday night for Triple-A Round Rock in the first game of a doubleheader. It was the fourth game of his rehab stint.

LHP Ryan Feierabend was sent outright to Triple- A Round Rock. He was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Friday. In six relief appearances for Texas this year, he had no decisions and a 6.14 ERA.

1B Mike Carp will get a chance to play more than he did with the Boston Red Sox during the last two months of the season. Carp, 28, will get a chance to earn a utility role with the Rangers for the 2015 season, when they expect to be healed from their numerous injuries and back to competing in the American League West. Carp, who was claimed off waivers from Boston on Sunday, started at first base Monday against the Chicago White Sox and went 0-for-2 in the Rangers’ 5-3 rain-shortened loss at U.S. Cellular Field.

C Chris Gimenez was placed on the paternity list. 1B Mike Carp took his spot on the roster. Gimenez has batted .262 with no home runs and 11 RBI in 34 games with Texas this season.

SS Elvis Andrus extended his hitting streak to 11 straight games in the Rangers’ 5-3 rain-shortened loss Monday against the Chicago White Sox. It didn’t take him long to do it. He blooped a single into center field off Chicago RHP Hector Noesi. Andrus, who went 1-for-4 and scored a run, is hitting .372 during the streak.

LHP Derek Holland made his second start during a rehab stint Monday night and first for Triple-A Round Rock. Starting the first game of a doubleheader, Holland allowed four runs (all earned) on four hits and a walk. He struck out three but allowed two home runs. Holland, who had offseason microfracture surgery to repair his left knee, made his first rehab start July 30 for Double-A Frisco and threw two scoreless innings.