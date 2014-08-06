C Robinson Chirinos went 3-for-5 with his first career two-homer game in the Rangers’ 16-0 win Tuesday night against the Chicago White Sox. He will play the entire series behind the plate, finishing up Wednesday afternoon after catching all nine innings Tuesday. Manager Ron Washington doesn’t have much choice. Backup C Chris Gimenez was placed on the paternity leave list Monday and won’t return until the start of the next series Friday against the Houston Astros. The only other player on the Rangers’ roster with catching experience is 1B/DH J.P. Arencibia.

RHP Nick Tepesch (3-7, 4.84) is scheduled to start the finale of a three-game series Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, returning to the mound after having his last start skipped because of soreness in his left knee. Tepesch, who’s thrown two bullpen sessions since his most recent outing, said the soreness is nearly gone. Tepesch has never pitched at U.S. Cellular Field and holds an 0-1 record with a 6.75 ERA in one career start against the White Sox, which happened last season as a rookie.

2B Rougned Odor will get a day off Wednesday in the finale of the series against the Chicago White Sox because ace LHP Chris Sale is facing the Rangers. Manager Ron Washington said he didn’t want the left-handed hitting rookie -- who went 1-for-6 in a 16-0 win against Chicago on Tuesday -- to be overmatched against Sale’s three-quarters delivery. Washington said INF Adam Rosales will likely get the start at second.

RHP Colby Lewis threw the second complete-game shutout of his career to beat the Chicago White Sox in a 16-0 rout for the Rangers at U.S. Cellular Field. Lewis struck out seven, scattered six hits and kept the White Sox largely off-balance the whole game. “It felt like my location was really good tonight, but the offense definitely made my job a lot easier, that’s for sure,” Lewis said. “Your mentality is, when you have that type of lead, you’ve got to go out there and throw strikes. Period. You can’t just go out there and nibble.”

SS Elvis Andrus extended his hitting streak to 12 straight games in the Rangers’ 16-0 win Tuesday night against the Chicago White Sox. Andrus will face a steep challenge to keep the streak going Wednesday in the series finale. Chicago ace LHP Chris Sale will get the start in that game and Andrus is 0-for-15 with five strikeouts against him for his career. “I look at that and I can’t afford to pull Elvis out of the lineup,” manager Ron Washington said Tuesday. “He’s 0-for-15 and now it’s Elvis’ turn to get (Sale). It’s his turn to get (Sale). And if he don‘t, then he’ll be 0-for-19. But I ain’t pulling him out.”