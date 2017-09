C Chris Gimenez, who spent the previous three days on the paternity list, was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Thursday. C Geovany Soto is expected to return from the 15-day disabled list Friday, and he will join C Robinson Chirinos on the roster. 1B/DH J.P. Arencibia has catching experience, giving the team a third option behind the plate. Gimenez hit .262/.331/.355 with no homers and 11 RBIs in 33 games for Texas this season.