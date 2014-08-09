RHP Miles Mikolas limited the Houston Astros to one run on four hits over five innings, and has allowed two runs or less in three of his last four outings. In his four road starts this season, Mikolas is 1-1 with a 2.92 ERA.

RHP Jerome Williams was designated for assignment, a move made to clear a roster spot for C Geovany Soto. Williams was 1-1 with a 9.90 ERA in two starts with the Rangers since his contract was purchased from Triple-A Round Rock on July 25. The Rangers have 10 days to trade, release or outright Williams to the minor leagues. Williams opened the season with the Houston Astros, finishing 1-4 with a 6.04 ERA over 26 appearances before being designated for assignment on June 30.

C Geovany Soto was activated from the 15-day disabled list and inserted into the starting lineup on Friday night. Soto had been sidelined since July 21 after suffering a right groin strain running the bases at Yankee Stadium. In five rehab assignment games with Triple-A Round Rock, Soto batted .375 (6-for-16) with one home run and two RBIs while starting four games behind the plate and one as designated hitter.

DH J.P. Arencibia hit his seventh home run since the All-Star break, a two-run shot in the first inning off Astros LHP Brett Oberholtzer. His homer total since the break leads the majors, and Arencibia is hitting .298 (14-for-47) with five home runs and 18 RBIs over his last 13 games.