RF Jim Adduci clubbed his first career home run, a two-run shot in the sixth inning off Astros RHP Scott Feldman on Saturday. The homer came in his 107th career plate appearance. Adduci was 1-for-18 in his previous seven-plus games before taking Feldman deep to right field.

DH Shin Soo-Choo matched a career high with four hits, which he last accomplished Aug. 21, 2013, against the Diamondbacks and finished 4-for-5 with a double on Saturday against the Astros. His ninth-inning single was his 1,000th career hit. Choo is 9-for-20 in his last five games.

LF Mike Carp departed in the third inning Saturday with tightness in his left groin. Carp struck out in his two plate appearances against Astros RHP Scott Feldman. Carp was mired in an 0-for-13 drought before his pinch-RBI single in the ninth inning on Friday night.

SS Elvis Andrus finished 2-for-4 Saturday against the Astros with an RBI one night after snapping his season-best 13-game hitting streak. The multi-hit game was his 27th. Andrus is batting .368 (21-for-57) in his last 15 games.