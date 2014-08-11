RHP Shawn Tolleson worked two perfect innings of relief, recording a pair of strikeouts in the process. Tolleson has worked four scoreless innings over his last four appearances and eight innings, posting a 1.13 ERA during that span.

RHP Nick Martinez allowed two runs on five hits and two walks with a career-high six strikeouts to earn his first victory since defeating the Detroit Tigers on May 24. Martinez allowed two or fewer runs in three of his last 10 starts but went 0-2 with a no-decision in those outings.

RF Alex Rios departed in the middle of the fourth inning after aggravating his sore right ankle sliding into home plate. Rios missed the first two games of the series resting the ankle, originally injured at Toronto in July. Rios was 1-for-2 and will be re-evaluated on Monday.

3B Adrian Beltre finished 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the sixth inning. He is batting .375 (51-for-136) with 11 homers and 30 RBIs against the Astros since 2012. Beltre has hit safely in his last 11 games at Minute Maid Park and is batting .324 (49-for-151) in 36 career games in Houston.

C Chris Gimenez was sent outright to Triple-A Round Rock. He was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Thursday.