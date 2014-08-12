RHP Shawn Tolleson caught manager Ron Washington’s eye with two shutout innings Sunday at Houston. Tolleson needed just 24 pitches to get six outs. “That was awesome, that first inning was as clean and crisp as I’ve ever seen him,” Washington said. “And he went out in the second one and did a good job in the second inning. That was nice, that’s what you like to see.”

RHP Nick Tepesch is slated to make his 15th appearance and 14th start of the season Tuesday against the Rays. The 25-year-old tossed 5 2/3 shutout innings against the White Sox in his last start, a 3-1 win. He has faced the Rays just once in his career, earning the win in his major league debut in Arlington on April 9, 2013 (7 1/3 innings, four hits, one run, three walks, five strikeouts).

2B Rougned Odor has hit safely in a season-high six consecutive games. He tallied his eighth double and 17th extra-base hit of the season Monday. His 17 extra-base hits are tied for the fourth most by a Texas rookie since 2009.

RF Alex Rios doesn’t expect to go on the disabled list despite re-injuring his right ankle Sunday at Houston. He sprained the ankle July 19 in Toronto and aggravated it sliding into home against the Astros. “You can say it’s frustrating,” Rios said. “We’ve gone through too many injuries, and I’ve experienced one myself, I wouldn’t call it an injury. I would call it more pain than anything.” An MRI exam found no new damage, and he could be back in the lineup as soon as Tuesday.

3B Adrian Beltre reached base safely in each of his first three plate appearances with two walks and a single. He has reached safely three-plus times in 19 games this season, second on the club behind LF Shin-Soo Choo (21). Beltre has reached safely in five of past eight plate appearances.