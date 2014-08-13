CF Leonys Martin had a career-high four hits. It was the seventh four-hit game by a Ranger this season, three of which have come in the last 13 games.

RHP Miles Mikolas is making his eighth start of the season Wednesday. He is 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA in his last four starts to drop his ERA from 10.05 to 6.57, his lowest since his Texas debut July 2. He has allowed two or less runs in three of those four starts.

RHP Nick Tepesch took a no decision despite his third career ultra-quality start. It was the seventh ultra-quality start by a Ranger this season in which the starter did not earn a win and the third such start in August. He did not allow a hit until Sean Rodriguez’s leadoff single in the fifth and gave up both runs in the sixth, snapping a 10 2/3-inning scoreless streak.

RHP Scott Baker earned his first win with Texas. It was also the team’s 18th pitcher with a victory this season, which is the third most in MLB to the Yankees and A’s with 19 each.

C Chris Gimenez accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Round Rock. He was designated for assignment on Aug. 7.