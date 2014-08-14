CF Leonys Martin got some hitting tips from manager Ron Washington before Tuesday night’s game and then had a career-high four hits. “It was good for me,” said Martin, who is hitting just .257. “It felt good. I feel better and I just swung at good pitches.”

LHP Robbie Ross is being called up from Triple-A Round Rock to start Thursday. After beginning the season in the Texas rotation, Ross was sent down after struggling early. He was 2-4 with a 5.61 ERA before getting sent down. At Round Rock, he went 4-4 with a 5.10 ERA in eight starts.

RHP Yu Darvish went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to Sunday, with right elbow inflammation. He first felt discomfort while playing catch Monday. Darvish (10-7, 3.06 ERA) will undergo an MRI on Thursday. “Yu said if we were maybe in a different spot playing a meaningful game, he might be able to pitch,” general manager Jon Daniels said. “But we all agreed that with the year we’ve had with injuries, we’re not going to push anything.”

LHP Alex Claudio was called up Wednesday and made his MLB debut with a strikeout against the first batter he faced. The 22-year-old rookie had gone 6-3 with a 1.66 ERA and four saves over 27 games/nine starts with High Class A Myrtle Beach, Double-A Frisco and Triple-A Round Rock. Minor league opponents were hitting .224 against him.

SS Elvis Andrus reached base with a single and walk. He has hits in 17 of his last 19 games (.338, 25-for-74). He has also hits in nine of his last 10 games vs. Tampa Bay (.366, 15-for-41).

1B J.P. Arencibia made his first career appearance on the mound with a scoreless ninth. He is the third position player to appear on the mound for the Rangers this season, joining 1B Mitch Moreland and C Chris Gimenez. The last team to have at least three instances of position players pitching was the 2010 St. Louis Cardinals.