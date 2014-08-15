RHP Nate Adcock was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock to make room for LHP Robbie Ross before the Rangers’ 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday. Adcock gave up five runs on 11 hits and five walks in seven games with the Rangers since being called up July 24.

CF Leonys Martin was 7-for-13 in his last three games after going 2-for-4 in Texas’ 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday night. Yet, Martin is hitting .194 over his last 19 games, including an 0-for-12 skid, to drop from .273 to .259.

LHP Robbie Ross (2-4, 6.06 ERA), recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, made his first start since May 17 and took the loss, allowing six runs on eight hits over 4 1/3 innings of the Rangers’ 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay. Ross, who was 3-2 with a 2.91 ERA and 21 strikeouts in his last five starts at Round Rock, including consecutive complete games in his last two starts, struck out the side in the first before giving up two, two-run home runs in the second and fifth innings and two more in the third on base hits. “We hope for Robbie’s sake and our sake, that the time he spent down there and the adjustments he had to make ... he can come back here and be successful,” said manager Ron Washington before Thursday game. Washington said before and after the game that Ross’ immediate status with the team was yet to be determined. Ross was called up to start for RHP Yu Darvish, who is on the disabled list.

3B Adrian Beltre is 8-for-35 with seven walks in his last 10 games and is hitting .231 over his last 29 games to drop from .341 to .314. Beltre was 0-for-3 with a walk in Texas’ 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday.

SS Elvis Andrus has hit safely in 18 of his last 20 games after going 1-for-4 with a double in Texas’ 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday. Andrus is hitting .333 during that stretch. He has also hit safely in 10 of the last 11 games against the Rays.

LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) was sent to Triple-A Round Rock on Aug. 14, where he made his fourth rehab start