LHP Robbie Ross Jr. (2-4, 6.06 ERA) was sent down to Triple-A Round Rock a day after suffering a 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay in a spot start. Depending on the status of RHP Yu Darvish (inflammation, right elbow), Ross might be an option again when the Rangers need a fifth starter on Aug. 25. That’s the day Darvish is set to come off the 15-day DL. Texas called up RHP Jon Edwards. “We don’t need a fifth starter until we get back from Miami,” manager Ron Washington said. “In the meantime, we decided to put a piece in the bullpen.”

RHP Nick Martinez (2-9, 5.27 ERA) took the loss, giving up four runs on six hits and walk over six innings in the Rangers’ 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Friday. He matched a season high with six strikeouts but gave up three hits to Angels leadoff hitter Kole Calhoun, including a three-run home run in the fifth. Martinez has 12 strikeouts against three walks in his last two starts, both losses. “I think I made good pitches to most of the hitters except for Calhoun,” Martinez said. “I attacked the heart of the lineup the right way and limited the damage. Calhoun did all the damage tonight.”

2B Rougned Odor has hit safely in eight of his last 10 games, though he went 0-for-4 in the Rangers’ 5-4 loss to the Angels on Friday. Odor, who has two home runs in his last nine games, is hitting .270 in his last 10.

RHP Jon Edwards was called up from Triple-A Round Rock and became the 36th pitcher used by Texas this year in the Rangers’ 5-4 loss to the Angels on Friday. Edwards gave up a hit, a walk and struck out one in two-thirds of an inning. The Rangers are one shy of tying the major-league record for pitchers used, set by San Diego in 2002. “I was real excited,” Edwards said of his first trip to the mound. “I actually wasn’t as nervous as I thought I would be, which I think was good. Mainly excited and amped up.”

RF Alex Rios played in the field for the first time in three games on Friday while dealing with a right ankle sprain and went 0-for-4 with an RBI on a fielder’s choice in Texas’ 5-4 loss to the Angels. Rios, in an 0-for-13 skid, is hitting .217 in his last 50 games to drop from .335 to .285.

1B Mike Carp was 1-for-4 with a run-scoring single -- his second with the Rangers -- in Texas’ 5-4 loss to the Angels on Friday. He’s 3-for-20 in 10 games (six starts) since being received on a waiver claim from Boston on Aug. 3.

SS Elvis Andrus has hit safely in 19 of his last 21 games after going 1-for-4 with a run scored in the Rangers’ 5-4 loss to the Angels on Friday night. Andrus is hitting .304 in 14 games in August and .329 over his last 21 games to raise his average from .260 to .272.