RHP Colby Lewis (8-10, 5.52 ERA) took the loss in the Rangers’ 5-4 loss to the Angels on Saturday. Lewis gave up five runs, including the winning two-run single by Kole Calhoun in the fourth inning, and 10 hits in six innings. “I felt like I made a decent pitch,” Lewis said of the Calhoun’s base hit in the fourth. “It was able to drop in. He’s swung the bat pretty well against us this year.”

RF Alex Rios, recently battling a right ankle sprain, broke out of an 0-for-16 drought with a two-run single in the seventh inning of Texas’ 5-4 loss to the Angels on Saturday. Rios’ last game with more than one RBI was against the Angels on July 13. Rios is hitting .218 in his last 51 games to fall from .335 to .285, his lowest since the first few games of the season.

DH Shin-Soo Choo went 1-for-4 with two runs scored and hit his 12th home run of the season, a solo shot in the Rangers’ 5-4 loss to the Angels on Saturday. Choo, 6-for-32 with 13 strikeouts in his last seven games, has three home runs in August after hitting only three in June and July combined.

3B Adrian Beltre went 0-for-3 with a run scored in the Rangers’ 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday, a day after matching a season high with four hits. Beltre is 11-for-39 with eight walks in his last 11 games to drop from .323 to .319.