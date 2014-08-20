RHP Miles Mikolas pitched one of his best games of a subpar season on Tuesday. He was locked in a 1-1 duel after five innings before running out of gas in the sixth. His final line in five-plus innings included eight hits, one walk and three runs. He tied a season high by striking out six and escaped with a no-decision.

RHP Nick Martinez will make a homecoming when he starts against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday. Martinez, 24, played his high school ball at Miami’s Belen Jesuit, but he has always gone under the radar. He didn’t get a big-time scholarship -- playing instead at Fordham University as an infielder/pitcher. The Rangers drafted him in the 18th round in 2011, and he spent this past spring in the minor-league camp -- not with the major leaguers. He finally made his major-league debut on April 5 and has posted a 2-9 record with a 5.27 ERA in 21 appearances, including 16 starts.

RF Alex Rios was scratched from the starting lineup an hour before Tuesday’s game due to a bruised right thumb. It was yet another setback for Rios, who sprained his right ankle just after the All-Star break. Rios had a big game this past Saturday, producing a two-run single and throwing a runner out at the plate. And, Sunday was the first time since his ankle injury that he had started three straight games in the outfield. Now comes a new injury to deal with.

3B Adrian Beltre played his first game at Marlins Park on Tuesday. Beltre is one of eight players in history to homer in at least 40 different MLB stadiums. If he homers on Wednesday, he will be one of seven players who have homered in 41 MLB stadiums. The list: Sammy Sosa (45); Ken Griffey Jr. (44); Fred McGriff (43); Gary Sheffield (42); Andruw Jones (42); Ellis Burks (41); Mike Piazza (40); Beltre (40). Beltre didn’t homer Tuesday, but he went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and a run scored. In 57 career games vs. the Marlins, he has a .420 on-base percentage, a .614 slugging percentage and a 1.034 OPS. Those are his best totals against any MLB team.