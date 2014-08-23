LF Jim Adduci is 0-for-25 since his first major-league home run on Aug. 9 after going 0-for-2 in the Rangers’ 6-3 loss to Kansas City on Friday. In 29 games (21 starts) since coming off the disabled list in late July, Adduci is hitting .117.

CF Leonys Martin went 0-for-3 with a walk, yet is hitting .455 in his last nine games after ending an 0-for-12 slide to raise his average 17 points to .266. Coupled with an 0-for-12 slide, Andrus is hitting .241 in his last 25 games.

OF Daniel Robertson is 8-for-his-last-13 with runners in scoring position after a pinch-hit run-scoring double in the seventh inning of Texas’ 6-3 loss to Kansas City on Friday. Robertson is 4-for-7 with a walk and two RBIs as a pinch-hitter this season and has driven in a run in each of his last two pinch-hitting appearances, including drawing a bases-loaded walk Tuesday in a loss at Miami.

RHP Colby Lewis (8-11, 5.54 ERA) gave up four runs on six hits in six innings while suffering the loss in the Rangers’ 6-3 loss to Kansas City on Friday night on the one-year anniversary of his hip replacement surgery. Lewis gave up two home runs to lead off innings, including one to Billy Butler in the Royals’ three-run second and another to Josh Willingham in the fourth. Lewis set down the last eight hitters he faced. “Early in the game, he just couldn’t get the ball down,” manager Ron Washington said. “But then after that he settled in and when he left the ballgame, we were still in it.”

3B Adrian Beltre went 2-for-4 with a double on Friday to extend his hitting streak against the Kansas City Royals to 15 games in a 6-3 loss. It’s the longest active streak against K.C. Beltre is hitting .396 with six doubles and 20 RBIs in 23 games against the Royals since joining Texas in 2011. Beltre is hitting .478 over his last six games to raise his average to .322.

SS Elvis Andrus reached base safely three times, by hit, walk and hit-by-pitch in the Rangers’ 6-3 loss to Kansas City on Friday. Andrus, who also scored a run, has now hit safely in 23 of his last 26 games and is hitting .306 during the stretch to raise his average 11 points to .271. Thirteen of his last 14 hits have been singles.