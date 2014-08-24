CF Leonys Martin’s two-run single in the ninth inning of the Rangers’ 6-3 loss to Kansas City matched his RBI total since the All-Star break. Martin, 2-for-4 on Saturday after moving up to fifth in the order, is hitting .459 over his last 10 games after snapping an 0-for-12 skid. He has raised his average 19 points to .268.

RHP Nick Tepesch (4-8, 4.45 ERA) posted more than six innings for the seventh time in 16 starts, though he took the loss in the Rangers’ 6-3 defeat against Kansas City on Saturday. Tepesch gave up six runs -- matching a season high -- on seven hits and three walks while striking out two in 6 1/3 innings. He walked three hitters, including one off Jarrod Dyson that drove in the go-ahead run in Kansas City’s three-run fifth. “If he had to take back one thing, it’d be the walk to Dyson,” Texas manager Ron Washington said. “He just didn’t have his best command. He needed to make one pitch.”

DH Shin-Soo Choo hit a home run on the first pitch of the Rangers’ half of the first while going 1-for-4 with a strikeout. Choo is 5-for-23 over his last six games and is hitting .238 with 29 strikeouts in August. In his last 70 games, Choo has hit .211. He’s at .242 for the season.

SS Elvis Andrus has hits in 24 of his past 27 games after going 1-for-4 in Texas’ 6-3 loss to Kansas City on Saturday. Andrus is hitting .289 with 10 walks and 11 strikeouts in the month of August. He’s one walk shy of matching his season high for a month.

LHP Derek Holland (recovering from left knee surgery, 60-day DL) has been scratched from his scheduled minor-league rehabilitation start on Sunday for Triple-A Round Rock because of back spasms.