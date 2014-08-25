CF Leonys Martin reached on his ninth bunt single of the season, second in the AL, in the Rangers’ 3-1 victory over Kansas City on Sunday. Martin, who went 1-for-4 with a run, is hitting .439 in his last 11 games to raise his average 19 points to .268. “I‘m swinging at strikes,” Martin said. “I feel in command at the plate.”

OF Daniel Robertson reached base three times from the leadoff spot with a single and two walks in the Rangers’ 3-1 victory over Kansas City on Sunday. Robertson is hitting .326 over his last 36 games.

C Tomas Telis will have his contract purchased from Triple-A Round Rock on Monday. The Rangers traded C Geovany Soto to Oakland on Sunday. He will get a look with the Rangers over the last five weeks of the season, GM Jon Daniels said. Telis hit .351 in 134 at-bats in the Pacific Coast League.

RHP Scott Baker (2-3, 5.45 ERA) earned his first victory as a starter in more than three years in the Rangers’ 3-1 victory over Kansas City on Sunday. In a spot start and first action in 11 days, Baker, normally a long reliever, gave up one run on five hits and a walk over five innings. “We had all the confidence in the world that he’d go out there and he’d pitch his game and he’d give us a chance,” said Texas manager Ron Washington, who added that Baker would be considered to make another spot start on Friday.