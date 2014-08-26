OF Michael Choice was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Monday, taking the roster spot that became available when OF Shin-Soo Choo was placed on the 15-day disabled list. Choice hit just .177 in 69 games with the Rangers earlier this season, leading to his demotion in early July. He batted .267/.379/.460 with seven homers and 31 RBIs in 43 Triple-A games.

RHP Miles Mikolas pitched eight shutout innings in the longest outing of his young career Monday night. The rookie allowed just three hits and one walk while striking out five in a 2-0 win over Seattle. “He pitched great,” manager Ron Washington said.

RHP Nick Martinez is scheduled to start at Seattle for the second time in his career Tuesday. He faced the Mariners at Safeco Field on June 15, allowing just two earned runs over six innings while suffering the loss in a 6-1 defeat. The rookie has won his past two road starts, at Miami and at Houston, heading into Tuesday’s game.

C Tomas Telis, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Round Rock before the game, made his major league debut Monday. He got his first big-league hit on a seventh-inning bunt that was meant to be a sacrifice with a runner on second base. Telis went 1-for-4 and was on the catching end of a shutout in the Rangers’ 2-0 win over Seattle.

OF Shin-Soo Choo was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday due to bone spurs in his left elbow. Choo battled the bone spurs for a few days, and the Rangers planned on sending him in for surgery later this month or in September, but a minor illness prevented him from making the trip to Seattle, so the team went ahead and scheduled the season-ending surgery a few days early. The operation could occur as soon as Friday. Choo hit .242 in 123 games with the Rangers this season, and his 13 home runs were his lowest total since he became a full-time player.

3B Adrian Beltre saw his six-game hitting streak end when he went 0-for-3 at Seattle on Monday night. He went 11-for-23 (.478) during the streak.

DH J.P. Arencibia came out of his 11-game slump to deliver an RBI single in the fourth inning of Monday’s game at Seattle, giving Texas a 1-0 lead in a game it would win 2-0. Arencibia had just three hits in his previous 32 at-bats before going 1-for-4 Monday.