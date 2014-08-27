OF Michael Choice got his first start since being recalled from Triple-A on Tuesday and went 0-for-4. His batting average dropped to .173 for the season.

RHP Yu Darvish appears unlikely to pitch another game for the Rangers this season. GM Jon Daniels told reporters that there isn’t enough time left in the season for Darvish to build his arm back up to game condition. Darvish went 10-7 with a 3.06 ERA before being placed on the disabled list on Aug. 13 with elbow inflammation.

RHP Colby Lewis has struggled since pitching a complete-game shutout in an Aug. 5 game against the Chicago White Sox. He has lost each of his past three starts, with a 5.82 ERA to show for it. Lewis is scheduled to start Wednesday’s game at Seattle.

OF Alex Rios has been playing with a sore right thumb, manager Ron Washington said after Tuesday’s game. “Some days, it doesn’t bother him,” Washington said. “Some days, it does.” Rios went 0-for-3 Tuesday and was lifted for a pinch hitter in the eighth. Washington said the decision to pinch-hit had nothing to do with Rios’s thumb.

3B Adrian Beltre took a light-spirited shot at former teammate Felix Hernandez before Tuesday’s game, saying that the Mariners’ ace “chickened out” by having his scheduled Wednesday start against the Rangers moved back two days. Hernandez will now face the Washington Nationals and won’t pitched against Texas, against which he is 2-9 with a 4.27 ERA since Beltre arrived.

LHP Derek Holland has made his final rehab start at Triple-A Round Rock and is likely to be activated when the Rangers expand their roster next week. Holland’s next start has yet to be determined, although there is a chance he could be available for Friday’s game at Houston.