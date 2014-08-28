CF Leonys Martin had three hits and drove in three runs, two of them coming on a sixth-inning homer, in the Rangers’ 12-4 win over Seattle on Wednesday. Martin is hitting .440 (22 for 50) over his past 14 games. His batting average rose from .249 to .272 in the process.

RHP Nick Tepesch, who is scheduled to face Houston on Thursday, has had success against the Astros during his career, going 3-0 with a 3.31 ERA in three starts. Tepesch is enjoying a solid month, but he only has a 1-1 record to show for it because the Rangers have scored exactly three runs in each of his four August starts. Tepesch went 0-4 with a 7.15 ERA in July.

2B Rougned Odor hit the first grand slam of his career, a third-inning shot in the Rangers’ 12-4 rout of the Mariners. At 20 years, 205 days, Odor is the youngest major-leaguer to hit a grand slam since then-New York Mets shortstop Jose Reyes hit one at 20 years, four days against the Anaheim Angels on June 15, 2003. Odor slugged his sixth homer of the season.

C Tomas Telis went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs in his second major league start Wednesday. Telis is off to a 3-for-8 start since being promoted from Triple-A Round Rock as a replacement for traded backup C Geovany Soto.

RHP Colby Lewis took advantage of another Texas’ big offensive performance to pitch his second complete game of the season Wednesday. He allowed four runs on seven hits against the Mariners, his second complete game this month. In those two games, the Rangers outscored their opponents 28-4.

OF Alex Rios (sore thumb) was among the players not in the Rangers’ lineup Wednesday. However, the move had more to do with opposing RHP Erasmo Ramirez than Rios’ health.

RHP Scott Baker was announced as the Rangers’ starter for Friday’s game against Houston. Baker will be making his sixth start of the season; he has come out of the bullpen 17 times. As a starter this season, Baker is 1-3 with a 5.96 ERA.